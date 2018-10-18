National carrier South African Airways on Thursday said it was being proactive in trying to curb mid-flight thefts on their Hong Kong/Johannesburg route.

"Last week‚ two passengers who wanted to travel from Hong Kong to Tanzania via Johannesburg were denied travel on our flights‚ as those individuals have previously been associated with incidents of theft on board our aircraft. Based on collaboration and information shared with the law enforcement agencies‚ we are now better placed to be on the look-out for these individuals‚" said airline spokesperson Tlali Tlali.

"Once we are able to pick them up in the system‚ part of the processes we have introduced include conducting interviews with them to establish reasons or circumstances under which they travel‚" Tlali said.

The airline had reason to believe that the two passengers may have been up to some mischievous acts.

"We were able to determine certain similarities between two passengers who claimed to have no connection or association. There were other details that heightened our suspicions about them‚ especially in the light of previous association with incidents of theft on board‚" he said.

Tlali pointed out that South African Airways‚ which operates a daily service between Johannesburg and Hong Kong‚ (flight SA 286 and SA 287)‚ was not the only airline that had encountered issues on its flights to Hong Kong.