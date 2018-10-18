'How ANC created a chaotic government‚ in 164 easy steps'

The nine years since Jacob Zuma took over as president have seen 129 people serving as a ministers or deputy ministers‚ and no fewer than 164 changes to the national executive.

The report says:

- The average national executive since May 10‚ 2009‚ has lasted 245 days before being reconstituted;

- 57 people who have been ministers or deputy ministers are no longer part of the national executive;

- By the time his second term started‚ Zuma’s cabinet retention rate was just 28%‚ just over half that of his predecessor‚ Thabo Mbeki;

- Of the 64 national executive members in May 2009‚ 37 are no longer part of it and only seven retain their original positions;

- Only the basic education ministry has the same minister and deputy as it had in 2009; and

- The communications ministry has had eight ministers and five deputies.

As well as Angie Motshekga at basic education‚ three other ministers have clung on to their jobs since 2009: Ebrahim Patel at economic development‚ Aaron Motsoaledi at health and Rob Davies at trade and industry.

The 77-strong national executive currently has five vacancies: there is no environment minister after the death of Edna Molewa on September 22; Pravin Gordhan has no deputy at public enterprises; and there are three empty offices in the presidency.