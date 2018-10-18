Former United Democratic Front activist and Delmas treason trialist Moss Chikane has died‚ his family announced on Thursday.

In a statement‚ the family said Chikane passed away on Wednesday night around 11:30pm.

"Chikane had been unwell for some time and spent time in and out of hospital. He was 69 years old‚" the statement read.

Chikane was elected as a member of parliament in 1994 after South Africa's first democratic elections. In 2005 he was appointed as South Africa's ambassador to Germany and in 2010 he was posted to Zambia.

Chikane played a prominent role in the liberation struggle and was one of the key leaders of the United Democratic Front. In 1988 Chikane was convicted of treason‚ along with former North West Premier Popo Molefe‚ Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota and Tom Manthata.

"Chikane is survived by five sons and a daughter‚ three brothers and four sisters. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course‚" the family said.