Student nurses fuming over 'unfair' exam.

Hundreds of third-year nursing students at Ann Latsky Nursing College in Johannesburg have embarked on a boycotting of exams after complaining that they were not adequately prepared for the general nursing exam they wrote on Thursday.

"We went in and wrote the exam, immediately after[wards] we protested because it was an unfair paper," said a student. "We have been complaining since January about the subject and nothing was done."

Another student said it was traumatising to write an exam that he knew he was inadequately prepared for because it could mean repeating his third year.

"The problem is the lecturer. If the problem was with us we would be failing all our other subjects," the student said.

The students said they had a high number of failures and dropouts in the college because of a lack of adequate preparation.

"We put these concerns forward in a memorandum in April and we still did not find a resolution," said the student.

On Monday, the students refused to write their second exam in community nursing science and decided to hold a sit-in at their campus.