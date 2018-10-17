Still no sign of SA citizen who vanished in Rwanda

The post also mentioned that the Rwandan National Police last tweeted in March about Orsmond’s disappearance when they sought information from the public.

On Wednesday‚ Department of International Relations and Cooperation spokesman Ndivhuwo Mabaya said Orsmond had disappeared and Rwandan authorities did not know where he was.

“In Rwanda‚ the Rwandan police have put notices looking for him. As we sit now‚ this is an open case and we do not know where he is‚” Mabaya said.