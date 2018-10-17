Station commander guilty for stolen gun

A police station commander was on Wednesday fined R10 000 or 12 months imprisonment for leaving his service firearm in a car where it was later stolen.

Brigadier Themba Denge, 56, a station commander at Vosloorus police station appeared in the Boksburg magistrate’s court facing a charge of failure to lock away a firearm in a prescribed safe and loss of a firearm.

He left his firearm in the cubbyhole of the car in June 2017 but the car was later broken into and the firearm stolen.

Following the incident, Denge took steps to investigate the theft and later recovered the firearm.

Magistrate Emmanuel Magampa said what counted in Denge’s favour was that the firearm was not linked to any crimes after it was recovered.

“That does not mean the offence is less serious. You are a person in a high-ranking position and it is expected of you to be exemplary,” he said.

Magampa said a fine was a more suitable sentence.

He said Denge could continue to possess a firearm because he needs it to carry out his duties.

A relieved-looking Denge, who smiled as he walked out of the dock, refused to comment on the case.