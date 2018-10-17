Necklaced teen Siyanda Mjoli succumbs to his burn wounds
A Daveyton teenager who was necklaced in August after community members accused him of being part of a gang that terrorised them has succumbed to his burn wounds.
Siyanda Mjoli, 18, a victim of vigilantism died at the Far East Rand Hospital after he was burned in the Ekurhuleni township.
His devastated mother Nolwazi Mjoli, told Sowetan her son knew some of the individuals who dragged him to Unity Secondary School and set him alight.
"I am hurt by this. My son did not deserve to die. I feel helpless. It's mainly because I don't know the people who are responsible for this," the sobbing mother said.
"As far as I know, nobody has been arrested. They burnt him in August and it's October now. I want them to feel the full might of the law, but we don't know who they are."
Mjoli said she last spoke to her son on Friday when he told her he was feeling much better. But on Saturday, she received the bad news that her son had died in his sleep.
Mjoli said she visited her son at least five times a week in the two months he spent in hospital.
"It was difficult seeing him lying in bed with bandages all over his body. It broke my heart but I had to be strong for him," she said.
"On some days he experienced extreme pain because of the burn wounds and on others he was okay."
The emotional 39-year-old said Siyanda suffered 85% burn wounds around his body and had partially lost his ability to use his legs.
Mjoli recalled the day her son was necklaced and said she expected to find him burned beyond recognition.
"Two ladies came to my house to alert me about my son being assaulted and burned and said his attackers put a tyre around him. I thought he was burned to ashes and I would not be able to recognise him," she said.
"He told me that he was not a gangster. He had a group of friends, but they were not a gang," Mjoli said.
Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a case of attempted murder had been amended to murder but arrests have not been made.
"We are appealing to community members who might have information that could lead to an arrest to come forward," Masondo said.