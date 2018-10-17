Necklaced teen Siyanda Mjoli succumbs to his burn wounds

A Daveyton teenager who was necklaced in August after community members accused him of being part of a gang that terrorised them has succumbed to his burn wounds.

Siyanda Mjoli, 18, a victim of vigilantism died at the Far East Rand Hospital after he was burned in the Ekurhuleni township.

His devastated mother Nolwazi Mjoli, told Sowetan her son knew some of the individuals who dragged him to Unity Secondary School and set him alight.

"I am hurt by this. My son did not deserve to die. I feel helpless. It's mainly because I don't know the people who are responsible for this," the sobbing mother said.

"As far as I know, nobody has been arrested. They burnt him in August and it's October now. I want them to feel the full might of the law, but we don't know who they are."