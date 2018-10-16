Why would you spend R63m for a four-year office lease when you can pay R53m for a five-year one?

That is the key question surrounding the suspension of the South African Weather Service (SAWS) chief executive Jerry Lengoasa.

The SAWS had a special meeting with the parliamentary portfolio committee on environmental affairs on March 20 this year after it received a tip-off about issues at the weather service.

The SAWS said in their official responses to the portfolio committee that the lease for the head office in Pretoria expired on April 30 this year.

On November 2‚ the SAWS board gave their landlord the sufficient six-month termination notice of their lease.

The SAWS then put out a tender for new office space within a 20km radius of their head office‚ which the board approved and Lengoasa was responsible for signing off.

SAWS board member David Lefutso said Lengoasa told the portfolio committee on March 20 that Lengoasa had signed a four-year lease for R63m‚ while the SAWS had only made R53m available on the tender for five years. The leases were for two separate buildings.

“The process of the appointment of the preferred bidder by Jerry Lengoasa is now under review by the Internal Audit Unit and a legal opinion is being sought on the possible irregular appointment of the bidder‚ due to a material deviation from procurement processes‚ in that the signed lease by Mr Jerry Lengoasa differs materially in terms of cost and lease period from the amount that was approved by the Board‚” SAWS said.