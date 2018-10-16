Gauteng health struggling with cost of 6 million foreign patients a year

About six million foreign patients come into Gauteng health facilities, creating serious financial problems as the department struggles to bill them for services rendered.

On Tuesday, Gauteng MEC of health Gwen Ramokgopa told the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) in the Gauteng legislature that 30% of all patients who walk into the department’s facilities are foreigners.

Speaking to Sowetan after presenting the annual report of the department for the 2017/18 financial year, Ramokgopa said health facilities welcomed 20 million patients, including repeats, a year. This translates to six million patients from outside South Africa's borders when calculated at 30%.

“Sometimes they don’t disclose where they are from. If you are Mhlongo [you] can be from Mozambique, South Africa, even Zimbabwe. Mokoena can be from Lesotho, Ndlovu can be from Swaziland. Where there is disclosure, which we encourage, the estimates are that 30% of our patients are foreigners. Some are documented, some are not documented. It is a cost that we are sharing between South Africans and our foreign brothers and sisters. Someone must pay for it. We need resolution on this matter as the health sector,” said Ramokgopa.“