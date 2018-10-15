WATCH | Fists fly as taxi drives into oncoming traffic
Yet another video capturing how minibus taxi drivers drive into oncoming traffic in Johannesburg has surfaced – but this one ended with fists flying.
Video footage has emerged of a taxi driver and a motorist involved in a fist fight in Fourways, Johannesburg, on October 11 2018. The altercation happened after the taxi operator drove into oncoming traffic, then failed to manoeuvre his vehicle back into the correct lane, blocking the motorist’s path.