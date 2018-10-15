Snikiwe Xaba's idea puts village on map

Snikiwe Xaba is a beacon of hope to the youth of her village.

Her classmate Akhona Mhlongo, 16, said Xaba is an inspiration.

"We have always seen kids starting their own companies on TV. We have never thought that one of us would be capable of starting their own business. Snikiwe is someone who is very friendly and talkative. I am truly inspired by her bravery," Mhlongo said.

Another classmate, Andiswa Sosibo, 16, said Xaba has showed them that nothing is impossible.

"People always look down on someone from the village. She has shown us that we have a potential to make it big in life," she said.