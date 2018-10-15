Snikiwe Xaba's idea puts village on map
Snikiwe Xaba is a beacon of hope to the youth of her village.
Her classmate Akhona Mhlongo, 16, said Xaba is an inspiration.
"We have always seen kids starting their own companies on TV. We have never thought that one of us would be capable of starting their own business. Snikiwe is someone who is very friendly and talkative. I am truly inspired by her bravery," Mhlongo said.
Another classmate, Andiswa Sosibo, 16, said Xaba has showed them that nothing is impossible.
"People always look down on someone from the village. She has shown us that we have a potential to make it big in life," she said.
Her class teacher Sipho Dlamini described Xaba as an average pupil who works very hard in class.
"I know her mother used to sell sweets and snacks here at the school. We have never had anyone doing something like this in our village.
"She is the first one to put our school and area on the map. What she has done will boost others' self-esteem by showing them that you don't have to be from a big city to make it in life," Dlamini said.
Dlamini said Xaba's initiative goes hand in hand with the development at Izingolweni.
"There has been a development of a shopping centre which was followed by installation of electricity and running water to all the villages. However, we don't have a variety of professionals as most people are either teachers, nurses or taxi owners. We need people like Snikiwe to come up with different careers," he said.