Look at this car crash - and take steps to drive safely

Jaws of life equipment had to be used to free a person trapped in a car after an accident involving two light motor vehicles and a heavy vehicle in Sandton on Sunday.

Altogether five people were hurt in the accident at about 9am‚ on the N1 southbound under the Bowling Bridge‚ said Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst.

The occupant of one of the cars was trapped in the wreckage. Fire and Rescue services as well as a Netcare 911 rescue technician used the "jaws of life" to free the patient.

"One person was transported in a serious condition and four other patients were transported in a stable condition to hospital by various ambulance services for further treatment‚" said Herbst.