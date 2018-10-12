Pik Botha one of 'leading personalities in SA politics' - De Klerk

Former president FW De Klerk has described the late Pik Botha as one of the leading personalities in South African politics.

De Klerk was reacting to news that Botha died in the early hours of Friday.

Botha was a minister in De Klerk’s apartheid government in charge of foreign affairs and was later appointed as a minister in Nelson Mandela’s cabinet when democracy prevailed.

Although he retired from politics in 1996, Botha announced four years later that he would join the ANC.

He had a health scare in 2011 and was admitted at the Akasia clinic in Pretoria North where he was he was given oxygen as he was struggling to breath.