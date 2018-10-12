But now Spoor is back in the news after posting a copy of his charge sheet on Facebook on Friday. The charge sheet reads: “The accused is guilty of the crime of assault in that on or about September 23 2018 … the accused did unlawfully and intentionally assault Andries Petrus Swart by pointing him with a finger.”

His post has set off a chain of comments from his Facebook followers‚ some of whom remarked that it was fortunate that Spoor had not “thrown him with a stone”.

Allison Thomson wanted to know just which finger he had pointed‚ while Pieter Steyn cautioned‚ “Don’t touch me on my finger.”

Truida Prekel commented: “Which finger? In German you can give someone a ‘Stinke Finger’. That is rude!”

But other followers were not quite as amused‚ commenting: “What a stupid‚ immature little chip off someone else’s political shoulder. What a waste of time and our money to try in all predictable futility‚ to justify the ego trip of a small man in a big world.”

Another follower commented: “Hey Richard! This serious stuff. Just as well capital punishment has been abolished; who knows what could befall you?”

Liam McKay asked: “Was your finger loaded at the time?”

And Piet Meyer observed that perhaps the finger is mightier that the sword.