Judge stands down case of two taxi driver 'rapists'

The matter against two men accused of a litany of charges including rape, assault and kidnapping has been stood down.

The two taxi drivers, aged 28 and 30, face 51 counts which include 13 of rape, nine of kidnapping, and nine of aiding and abetting another person to commit a sexual offence.

The pair appeared briefly in the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Thursday. The court heard that the pair intend pleading guilty to some of the charges they are facing.

However, the matter was stood down after advocate Sabelo Nobangule, the legal representative for accused number one, requested for the matter to be stood down as he had to rush to another matter in Johannesburg.