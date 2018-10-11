Angry residents shut down town

Everything was on standstill yesterday in Ventersdorp, North West, as angry residents were calling for the abolishment of their newly merged municipality.

Residents pelted police with petrol bombs and stones while they were trying to disperse them.

They also barricaded the main road from Johannesburg to Mahikeng.

The residents said ever since the Ventersdorp municipality was merged with the then Tlokwe municipality, services and developments were halted in Ventersdorp.

The two municipalities merged to became JB Marks municipality last year.

They were also complaining that the new municipality introduced electricity policy, 99/5 was not favouring them as majority of the residents where unemployed.

The policy stated that when a resident buys electricity, the municipality takes 95 percent of the money and pay for rates and services and gives them the five percent electricity units.

School and shops were shut down yesterday.