Matric exam to be administered in sign language for deaf matric pupils

For the first time this year the National Senior Certificate examinations will be administered in South African sign language to 58 deaf matric candidates across 10 schools. The question papers will be signed to the pupils who will respond by signing and this will be recorded using the appropriate technology.

Basic education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said the department has piloted its assessment processes in this regard, and doesn’t foresee any difficulties with this examination.

“Another first for the department is the writing of the examination in technical mathematics and technical science. The offering of these two subjects is in sync with the intention of the department to provide a broader scope of subject offerings for pupils so as to allow for a stronger vocational slant in the curriculum,” Mhlanga said.

He said more than 37 000 grade 12 pupils will sit for the first practical examination in computer applications technology (CAT) on Monday. This will be followed by the practical examination for information technology that will be administered to 4 170 candidates on Tuesday.

The 2018 NSC examinations will then begin on Monday October 22 with the non-official languages.