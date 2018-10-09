Prasa's train control vacancies risk lives

The lives of about two million train commuters around the country are being put at risk by staff shortages in key positions at the Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa).

The Railway Safety Regulator said yesterday that Prasa's failure to fill vacant positions of train control section managers is mainly to blame for a series of train accidents over the past few months.

It is seeking to ground all trains due to safety concerns.

Train control officers are supposed to have a section manager to verify and supervise all their calls.