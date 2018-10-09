Motsoaledi appoints team to tackle medicine shortages in Limpopo

A technical team comprising the national department of health, the Limpopo health department and provincial treasury has been established to deal with drug stock outages in the province.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi said the team is to work together and will brief the minister and health MEC Phopi Ramathuba on a regular basis.

Motsoaledi said they have met with the provincial leadership and resolved that whatever problems are being encountered will be dealt with.

"The system can't be done away with, we will have to make it work. [In] Limpopo we have started with the system," he said.

"There is a shortage of medicine in the country, in fact the whole world, because China has closed a factory for environmental reasons," he said.

The announcement followed reports of several clinics running short of prescribed medicines.

"The national department will dispatch a six-person team, three of them full time and the other three will be shuttling between Limpopo and Northern Cape to support both provinces. The head of this team will report directly to the minister and MEC," he said.