FeesMustFall activist wins international award

Hassan was the former Wits SRC deputy secretary-general. She recently joined the ANC’s communications team and is the deputy president of the South African Union of Students (SAUS).

She told SowetanLIVE on January 24 last year: “The consensus is that education is currently administered as a privilege when it is actually a public good.”

She said at the time that the reality facing the country was flat economic growth‚ high unemployment‚ poverty and inequality. She said education was fundamental in breaking this cycle.

“Transform education system to break this cycle. It is not the question of money. We cannot afford not to give education that priority.”

Norway’s deputy foreign minister‚ Marianne Hagen‚ said Hassan reminded the students of their power.

“I hope that Hassan’s impressive effort to achieve equal access to education and social justice in South Africa will inspire others to engage themselves.”

The prize will be awarded at the International Student Festival in Trondheim‚ Norway in February next year.