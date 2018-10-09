Ever wondered how much drugs and alcohol the police confiscate annually? Or how many police stations and cars there are? What about the number of police officers?

These‚ and other figures‚ are contained in the recently released SA Police Service annual report for 2017/18.

Here is a breakdown of some of the key numbers‚ as at the end of March this year:

- There was one police officer for every 375 South Africans. This is down from one police officer for every 369 citizens in 2016/17;

- They had 48‚337 vehicles‚ 1‚040 motorcycles‚ 49 aircraft‚ 136 boats‚ 2‚681 trailers and 142 forklifts to serve 1‚146 police stations;