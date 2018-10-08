SACP to spill beans to state capture inquiry on how party was spied on

"On the corporate capture, some, especially in the media, say that they led to the formation of the Zondo commission. We as the communists were the first to call for the commission.

"What we want to say officially today is that we welcome that the Zondo commission has started.

"We want to announce that as the SACP, we will be going to give evidence before the Zondo commission."

He claimed that there were people who threatened SACP leaders, "saying 'don't go and present yourselves as if you are clean because there's information which we have'.

"We want to say to them, bring out that information because we are also going to show how intelligence structures in this country have been abused to advance state capture.

"They have information because they have been doing things illegally against the leadership and members of the South African Communist Party.

"We will show to what extent we have been so close to becoming a mafia state," Nzimande said.