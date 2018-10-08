Police boss praises honest officer
North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane yesterday applauded an investigating officer for arresting three people who tried to bribe him in exchange for setting free murder and robbery suspects.
"The accused, two females and a male aged between 16 and 39, made a brief appearance in the Brits magistrate's court on Thursday," said police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.
Lebogang Maluleke, 18, and Thomas Makume, 39, were remanded in custody until Thursday.
The teenager was released into her parent's custody.
The trio were reportedly trying to secure the release of three men who had been arrested for allegedly stealing airtime and cellphones from shopkeeper Awano Abebe, 30, and then killing him.
Bongani Mhlongo, 30, Happy Fatso Sibanda, 26, and Zacharia Sithole, 23, were arrested a few days after the incident.
The trio, who are in custody, will appear in court again on October 29.
Motswenyane applauded the investigating officer for his honesty and integrity. He also encouraged other police officials to follow his example.