Police boss praises honest officer

North West police commissioner Lieutenant-General Baile Motswenyane yesterday applauded an investigating officer for arresting three people who tried to bribe him in exchange for setting free murder and robbery suspects.

"The accused, two females and a male aged between 16 and 39, made a brief appearance in the Brits magistrate's court on Thursday," said police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh.

Lebogang Maluleke, 18, and Thomas Makume, 39, were remanded in custody until Thursday.

The teenager was released into her parent's custody.