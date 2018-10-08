PE woman, Sharnay Schwartz Scribante, calls blacks 'monkeys'
A woman who referred to a colleague and his union representatives as "monkeys" has been suspended for using the racial slur at the offices of Workforce Staffing in Port Elizabeth.
Sharnay Schwartz Scribante, who is a branch manager for the Newton Park office of Workforce Staffing, was recorded on a cellphone using the racial slur when talking to another colleague.
This comes as the use of the word is back in the spotlight after Hot91.9FM radio host Sasha Martinengo called EFF leader Julius Malema a "monkey" on Tuesday.
Scribante was recorded on September 27 after she had days earlier allegedly referred to other black colleagues as "monkeys".
During the recording, Scribante can be heard referring to a black colleague and his union representatives outside as "monkeys".
"All those monkeys are standing outside with Lerato. One of them apparently says he does not want to go to the meeting," Scribante said in the recording.
When contacted for comment on Friday, Scribante just said "no" before ending the telephone call.
She failed to respond to further calls and text messages.
Workforce Staffing, which has an international footprint, is a staffing and recruitment company.
Sowetan's sister newspaper The Herald contacted the company's marketing assistant Takatso Motsepe for comment on Thursday, with Scribante then being suspended on Friday.
Workforce Staffing managing director Sean Momberg said an investigation had been started with the employee suspended. "We are passionate about uplifting people and we distance ourselves from, and condemn, any forms of discrimination.
"Any employee who does not uphold the company's core values and ethos will be held accountable.
"Employee wellness mechanisms are available for employees, including emotional support services to employees who may be affected by the actions of the employee facing these allegations.
"We regret to learn of these allegations and apologise to any employees affected by the errant actions of a single employee," he said.
A staff member, who asked not be named, said he had been left shocked after hearing the recording.
He said Scribante would often come into the office and tell them how lazy they were.
He said they then decided to record the next meeting with Scribante which was on September 27.
"And at that next meeting she said it again. We just want this exposed. The morale is now dead in this office."
Another staff member, who also declined to be named, said: "I am not sure what makes her comfortable to feel this way where she can call black people monkeys."