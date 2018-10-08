PE woman, Sharnay Schwartz Scribante, calls blacks 'monkeys'

Scribante was recorded on September 27 after she had days earlier allegedly referred to other black colleagues as "monkeys".

During the recording, Scribante can be heard referring to a black colleague and his union representatives outside as "monkeys".

"All those monkeys are standing outside with Lerato. One of them apparently says he does not want to go to the meeting," Scribante said in the recording.

When contacted for comment on Friday, Scribante just said "no" before ending the telephone call.

She failed to respond to further calls and text messages.

Workforce Staffing, which has an international footprint, is a staffing and recruitment company.

Sowetan's sister newspaper The Herald contacted the company's marketing assistant Takatso Motsepe for comment on Thursday, with Scribante then being suspended on Friday.