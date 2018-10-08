Motshekga sends condolences to family of Eastern Cape education MEC

Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga has sent her condolences to the family of Eastern Cape education MEC Mandla Makupula.

Makupula died on Monday morning after a long illness, a day before his 57th birthday.

“MEC Makupula was a dedicated and hard-working public representative who was committed to turning the education system around in the Eastern Cape. It is incredibly sad that he will not live to see the fruits of the hard work he has put in, however his legacy will live on through the education initiatives he put in place to improve the quality and efficiency of eduction in that province,” Motshekga said.

Motshekga said Makupula was the longest-serving education MEC in the Eastern Cape and the sector was starting to see progress being made under his capable leadership.

In the 2017 National Senior Certificate examinations, the Eastern Cape was the only province that registered an increase in the pass rate.

"His passion for education will be sorely missed," Motshekga said.

She will visit the Makupula family in East London on Tuesday.