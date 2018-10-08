Durban ‘bomb’ suspects appear behind closed doors.

The court appearance of 19 people with alleged links to the Verulam mosque attack and a spate of arson attacks in recent months took place behind closed doors in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The gang were arrested in a series of raids orchestrated by members of the Hawks’ Crimes Against the State Unit at the weekend.

Police had earlier thrown a bulwark around the court precinct as part of a stringent security measures ahead of their appearance.

Hawks spokesman Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said that the appearance was brief and had to be adjourned until Tuesday as some of the accused required an interpreter.