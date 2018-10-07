Two injured after tumbling off waterfall in KZN

An eyewitness who saw a man and woman fall off the Karkloof Falls in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands managed to pull the injured pair from the water below.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said a report was received on Saturday afternoon about the incident — outside the town of Howick.

“Reports from the scene indicated that a male and female‚ aged in their mid-thirties‚ had fallen off the small Karkloof Falls. Both patients were pulled out the water by member of the public that had witnessed the fall‚” said Herbst.

“The male patient had sustained serious injuries and required Advanced Life Support intervention. The female patient had sustained moderate injuries.”

The man and woman were taken to hospital for further treatment.