A Port Elizabeth accountant who worked for a national footwear retailer is facing 37 charges of fraud amounting to R8.3-million after an alleged scam in which he also claimed he was kidnapped‚ robbed of his Mercedes-Benz and forced to transfer R343‚000 out of his bank account.

Ravishkar Ramgoolam on Friday appeared in the Port Elizabeth commercial crimes court‚ where he also faces an additional charge of defeating the administration of justice.

This is after Ramgoolam claimed he was kidnapped‚ intimidated‚ had his Mercedes-Benz stolen and was forced to transfer R343‚000 from his bank account.

On Friday‚ Ramgoolam – who is out on bail – had his case postponed to November 5.