A 31-year-old woman from Balfour in Mpumalanga has been sentenced to 15 years behind bars for beating her two-year-old niece to death.

The woman was sentenced in the Balfour Regional Court on Thursday‚ said police spokesperson Colonel Mtsholi Bhembe.

“The court heard how Brenda Radebe would babysit the toddler for her sister while she had gone to work‚” Bhembe said.

“On July 24‚ 2013‚ the child’s mother returned from work to find her daughter sleeping‚ but noticed that something was not right with her. She then asked her sister‚ the accused‚ if the child was sick. Radebe fabricated a story that another child hit the victim with a stone during the day‚” said Bhembe.