“What he did to her will be in her soul forever.”

So said the mother of an eight-year-old girl who was raped two years ago by Bluff resident Wayne Parkes‚ who then used the images to create child pornography.

“I wish to never see his face again… She doesn’t know how to live or who to trust anymore‚” the mother said in a victim impact statement handed in during sentencing proceedings before magistrate Karen Moopenar in the regional court in Durban on Friday.

Earlier this year‚ the magistrate convicted Parkes‚ 47‚ of two counts of rape and 3‚288 counts of creating and possessing child pornography related to images of children performing sexual acts with adults and other children. These were found on his computer.

The child‚ who lived in the neighbourhood‚ is believed to feature in some of the images.

His arrest two years ago was as a result of a “track and trace” investigation. The case is being closely monitored by the United States Department of Homeland Security‚ which tipped off the South African authorities.