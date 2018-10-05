Radio veteran Rowena Baird has died

After a lengthy battle with colon cancer SA FM radio personality Rowena Baird has died‚ the SABC confirmed on Friday.

"The SABC is saddened to learn of the passing of Ms. Rowena Baird, after battling with cancer for a long time," the public broadcaster's spokesperson Neo Momodu said in a statement.

"Ms Baird started her broadcasting career in the mid 1980s at Radio BOP. She spent time at a variety of radio stations over the years, including stints at Radio 2000, Channel Africa and Metro FM."

SAFM shared the news on its Twitter page‚ saying that Rowena's sister confirmed she died on Friday morning.