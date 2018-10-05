The DA on Friday said it had submitted a Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application to get access to documents revealing exactly how much top management at the SABC was earning.

"PAIA aims to promote transparency‚ accountability and effective governance of all public bodies like the SABC. The grounds for refusal of information in the act do not apply to the SABC in this instance. We trust that the public broadcaster's management will reveal the requested information in the spirit of promotion of transparency‚ accountability and effective governance at the SABC‚ as they often proclaim to be adherents of‚" she said.

Van Damme said the party had also written to communication minister Nomvula Mokonyane about the disclosure of the salaries information as well as how their appointments were made.