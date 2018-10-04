She said the Auditor-General also found that the SABC incurred R571m irregular expenditure in the 2017/18 financial year‚ leaving the public broadcaster with the irregular expenditure balance of R5bn.

Van Damme said the wasteful expenditure incurred in the same period was R84mand the financial loss for the year was R622m.

Van Damme said cash flow for the year was at minus R1.2bn.

She said top management for the year ending March 31‚ 2018 earned exactly the same inflated salaries as during the era of former chief operations officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng.

She said the basic salary of the Group CEO was R6.5m‚ that of the chief financial officer was R4.1m and the COO earned R2.7m.