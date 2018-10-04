Axed radio DJ Sasha Martinengo had absolutely no excuse for labelling EFF leader Julius Malema a monkey‚ says the SA Human Rights Commission.

“The Commission reminds all within South Africa that the use of words such as monkey and baboon – particularly in reference to black people – have a lengthy‚ dehumanising‚ racist history and due to previous public statements of a similar nature‚ the Commission‚ the media and other sectors within society have explained the offensive and discriminatory connotations to such terms‚” the commission said in a statement.

“The Commission thus cannot excuse assumed or express ignorance around the hurtful and/or harmful nature of the use of such terms.”

Martinengo was fired from Hot91.9 FM with immediate effect on Tuesday after making the comment on the breakfast show he hosted.

Hot91.9 FM managing director Lloyd Madurai said in a statement that Martinengo’s comment on Tuesday was “an unfortunate and completely unacceptable incident“.