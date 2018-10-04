SA inventor's robot disarms explosives

Sokuwe said they worked in areas suspected to have land mines. "We take air samples in the area to detect if there are explosives left behind," he said.

The robot is controlled by remote and can be sent into a suspected dangerous area where it uses a vacuum-like suction to take in the air for sampling.

"Dogs are then exposed to the samples to identify if the air smells of explosives," he said.

Sokuwe said the system was used as the first line of defence before the actual process of deactivation of explosives and land mines can take place.

Sokuwe, a son of farmworkers, has made his family proud by travelling to countries such as Sudan, Uganda and Mozambique where dozens of communities are in danger from undetected explosives from previous armed conflicts.

He said he will continue with further research to ensure that he develops products that are of a high standard.

Fifteen-year-old Lesedi Mlamba from Solomon Mahlangu Freedom High School, in Mamelodi, Tshwane was one of the hundreds of children that were impressed by the work being done in science by people such as Sokuwe at the expo.

"I've been able to see what different types of jobs I can do when I grow up. I didn't know that women can also do work such as welding," she said.