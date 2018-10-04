Renewed hope for TVET graduates, disabled left in limbo

Young South Africans who may have lost hope in getting any employment immediately after they graduate from higher institutions can restore their hopes.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa pledging his support for the inclusion of young people in various sectors to boost the sluggish economy with their skills.

"One of the country’s greatest potential strengths is our young population, whose capabilities and talents the social partners are committed to develop as a matter of priority," said Ramaphosa.

He said a specific area of focus is the development of technical skills required in the industrial economy.

"Mechanisms are being put in place to enable companies to form partnerships with nearby TVET [Technical and Vocational Education and Training] colleges, where the colleges offer the theoretical component of the programme and companies offer the practical and workplace components."