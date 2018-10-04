Initiatives and agreements coming out of the jobs summit will lead to 275‚000 jobs a year‚ according to President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The country’s social partners comprising business‚ labour‚ government and community constituencies signed an agreement on Thursday‚ which contained several proposed solutions to the country’s unemployment crisis.

The framework will include what Ramaphosa said were “ambitious and realisable” solutions following months of intensive engagements between the social partners at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) on how to create and retain jobs.