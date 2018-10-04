Eskom has placed its senior general manager of assurance and forensics‚ Molefi Nkhabu‚ on a precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

In a statement on Thursday afternoon‚ the utility said it would look into circumstances surrounding internal audit investigation reports relating to transactions that Nkhabu‚ the chief audit executive‚ signed off.

The reports contain inferences or conclusions that effectively exonerated certain previous Eskom executives implicated in maladministration‚ the statement said.