WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene testifies at state capture inquiry
Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.
