South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene testifies at state capture inquiry

By SowetanLIVE - 03 October 2018 - 10:20

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene is testifying at the state capture commission hearings. Nene is expected to answer some tough questions including why former president Jacob Zuma fired him in 2015 and the alleged meetings he had with the controversial Gupta family.

READ MORE:

EFF threatens to release Nene's 'darkest secrets' should he not resign

The EFF has threatened to release "dealings and dark secrets that compromise" finance minister Nhlanhla Nene if he does not resign tomorrow.
News
1 day ago

Nhlanhla Nene to face tough questions at state capture inquiry

Finance minister Nhlanhla Nene will have some tough questions to answer at the state capture commission hearings.
News
7 hours ago

REVEALED: How Nhlanhla Nene also had hush-hush Gupta meetings

Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene held several meetings with the Guptas during his first term.
News
1 day ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Tear gas and rubber bullets: Police clash with Westbury protesters
‘SA is the best place to grow cannabis on earth’: Meet the Dagga Prince
X