Two children's bodies found in shallow grave in Slovoville

The decomposed bodies of two children were discovered in Slovoville, Soweto.

According to police, the bodies of a boy and a girl, whose ages are estimated to be 10 and 11 years, were noticed by a passer by in an open veld behind the Slovoville Cemetery on Monday.

Police said the children were buried in a shallow grave with their hands tied with ropes.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele told Sowetan: “We have prioritised the cases of violence against women and children and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure that the perpetrators of this heinous crime against children are found to face the full might of the law."

Makhubele also said that at this point the kids' bodies have not yet been identified and police are pleading with members of the public that may have any information to help with the identification of the victims.