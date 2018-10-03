Prasa probes Vodacom deal sealed ‘with a forged signature’

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) board has launched a probe into an alleged irregular fibre deal worth more than R1bn which has allegedly failed to generate any revenue.

The 15-year deal between Intersite Assets Investments, a Prasa subsidiary responsible for its property and asset development, was entered into with cellphone operator Vodacom in September 2016.

The probe follows allegations that members of the subsidiary's board had not followed proper procedures to enter into the deal, including relying on an alleged forged signature of then transport minister Joe Maswanganyi.

"The Vodacom/Intersite strategic partnership is the subject of a board enquiry after it was raised at a portfolio committee of transport level," Prasa spokesperson Nana Zenani said.