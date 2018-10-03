Education policies‚ investments and shares‚ a house‚ Mercedes Benz‚ a wedding and a soccer team.

These are the items that the Cape Town security guard who bagged the R64m Powerball jackpot last month intends to spend his winnings on.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE at the Ithuba offices in Sandton where he had come to claim his winnings on Wednesday‚ the 42-year-old said he was still in shock and had few words to express how he felt about his new-found fortune.

Dressed in a brown bucket hat‚ a brown and cream jersey‚ a simple pair of pants and sneakers‚ with a simple gold watch on his wrist‚ Tshepiso – which is not his real name – could hardly express himself as he sat down to speak to SowetanLIVE.

The man’s identity has been withheld.

The father of two said he was back at his family home in another province when he asked his wife-to-be to check whether he had won anything in the latest lottery game.

“She said she was not sure if she was seeing correctly but said she was seeing all the winning numbers on my ticket‚ including the Powerball‚” said Tshepiso.

“She was very shocked. She was crying even. I was just overwhelmed. I did not believe that this had happened to me.”