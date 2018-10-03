‘Hurt’ EFF to open a case against Martinengo for calling Malema a monkey
The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng will be opening a case against former Hot 91.9 FM presenter Sasha Martinengo at the Douglasdale police station on Wednesday after he called party leader Julius Malema a “monkey” on air.
Martinengo was removed from his post at the North Riding-based radio station on Tuesday with immediate effect following his utterance.
“The EFF in Gauteng is deeply hurt by the racist insult brought onto the president of the EFF; the flagrant and repeated violation of his human rights is an unacceptable thing‚” the party said in a statement.
The station’s managing director‚ Lloyd Madurai‚ said in a statement: “This morning an unfortunate and completely unacceptable incident took place during the Breakfast Show whereby‚ during the course of the broadcast‚ a reference was made by anchor presenter‚ Sasha Martinengo‚ who said‚ ‘And people still listen to this monkey‚’ referring to Mr. Julius Malema.”
Madurai said Martinengo had been removed from the station with immediate effect
“Notwithstanding the presenter’s immediate and unreserved apology‚ the station has forthwith elected to remove him from all involvement with the radio station with immediate effect. Furthermore‚ the station hereby issues a public apology to Mr. Malema and deeply regrets any adverse inference that the conduct of the presenter has had‚” he said.
EFF Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego‚ together with officials of the party’s provincial command team‚ will open the case against Martinengo around 12.30pm.
Following the remark‚ Martinengo apologised for any offence caused.
I’m sorry if I offended anyone,but I stand by what I said.— Sasha Martinengo (@F1sasha) October 2, 2018
Anyone, irrespective of their race, colour, creed , religion, gender who disrespects a woman is a monkey.