Students grow veggies to stop hunger

A group of students at Sefako Makgatho University have been working the land on a fertile ground to tackle hunger on campus.

The students, who were not prepared to sit back and watch their peers sleep on empty stomachs, started a vegetable garden at the Garankuwa campus of the health science university. The garden was started as result of growing frustration over delayed allowances by the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Jerry Thoka, 21, a BSc honours in applied mathematics student, is one of the struggling students who now benefits from the vegetables grown from the garden. Thoka said before the garden produced vegetables, there was a time when he survived only on eating pap after class.

"My parents in Mookgophong, Limpopo, are unemployed and I could not add on their burden by asking for money for groceries.

"They know that their son has a bursary but they don't know that at times it takes forever for us to get our meal allowances," Thoka said.

He said the vegetables from the garden have helped keep hunger at bay, giving him "decent meals like other students".