Springs 'house of horrors' child disowns parents
"I hate them and will never forgive them."
That is what one of the children who was a victim of the Springs "house of horrors" said about his parents in an affidavit on September 26.
"They must know what they have done. I hope that oom [uncle] at the court [the judge] say they must go to prison for a long time. She [their mother] as well, because she knew he was hurting us.
"I am not their child anymore, I do not want to know them anymore."
The parents kept their five children locked up in their home in Springs, Ekurhuleni. The couple, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, were found guilty of a string of charges in August. They are expected to be sentenced tomorrow.
The court previously heard how the father had cuffed his son and pepper-sprayed him, dunked him in water and deprived him of food. For these crimes, the man was found guilty of attempted murder.
The court also heard chilling evidence of how he had sexually abused his daughter by touching her private parts, performing oral sex on her and trying to penetrate her. He was found guilty of rape.
The woman was found guilty of defeating and obstructing the ends of justice, and possession of drugs. She was convicted on five counts of child neglect. - TimesLIVE