Springs 'house of horrors' child disowns parents

"I hate them and will never forgive them."

That is what one of the children who was a victim of the Springs "house of horrors" said about his parents in an affidavit on September 26.

"They must know what they have done. I hope that oom [uncle] at the court [the judge] say they must go to prison for a long time. She [their mother] as well, because she knew he was hurting us.

"I am not their child anymore, I do not want to know them anymore."