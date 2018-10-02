Retired judge Robert Nugent has submitted his interim report to President Cyril Ramaphosa on the commission into governance and administrative problems at the SA Revenue Service (Sars).

According to the commission’s terms and reference‚ the interim report was to be submitted to the president on September 30.

Evidence given at the commission has suggested that changes made at Sars under now-suspended commissioner Tom Moyane weakened a once world-class tax agency‚ resulting in revenue shortfalls that eventually contributed to SA raising VAT for the first time in 25 years‚ hitting the nation’s poorest the hardest.

The presidency confirmed that it had received Nugent’s interim report.

“[The president] will consider it and wait for the final report in December‚” spokesperson Khusela Diko said.