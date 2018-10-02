Five men were arrested on Tuesday in connection with a cash-in-transit robbery outside Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Monday evening.

The five were arrested near the Nigel off-ramp in Gauteng.

“As part of the 72-hour activation plan‚ various policing units which [are] inclusive of the SAPS tracking teams were mobilised.

“The tracking team thereafter‚ acting on a tip-off from crime intelligence‚ managed to trace and apprehend five suspects near the Nigel off-ramp‚” police spokesperson Brig Vish Naidoo said.

Naidoo said the suspects were driving a Toyota Hilux bakkie with false number plates.