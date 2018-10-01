DA requests SABC to broadcast state capture inquiry proceedings

The Democratic Alliance has written to the SABC requesting that the public broadcaster flight the proceedings of the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into state capture on its terrestrial platforms‚ including television and radio.

The request was sent to SABC chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini.

DA spokesperson on state capture Natasha Mazzone said on Sunday the majority of South Africans were currently only getting mediated coverage of this crucial commission. Only those with access to satellite television and internet connections that allowed for streaming were able to watch the commission’s live feed on a continuous basis.