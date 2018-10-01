'ANC is stealing our money to buy votes for next year'

A 6m-high statue of Nelson Mandela has divided people in Mpumalanga.

Premier Refilwe Mtsweni unveiled the R8.3m statue on Friday. It was built by the department of sports, arts and culture at the government complex in Mbombela.

Soon after the unveiling, emotions ran high as opposition parties and the public questioned the costs amid rising poverty in the province.

The DA and the EFF said Mandela would not have loved to be seen by hungry and unemployed people.

"Children want libraries, books and other services like sports facilities but our arts and culture department opts to build a statue that is costly.

"We can't have Mandela statues everywhere when our people are deep in poverty.

"The ANC is stealing the money to buy votes during elections, so these costly statues are their way to loot," said EFF Mpumalanga chairperson Collen Sedibe.

Sedibe said the event to unveil the statue also cost a lot of money.

"If the statue itself is R8.3m and with the ceremony where they hired tents, catering and bought ANC T-shirts, we are talking of R20m.

"We can't keep quiet when a government event is turned into an ANC campaign," Sedibe said.

The DA said it has written to the auditor-general to investigate the procurement around the commissioning of the statue.