A suspected drug peddler has been nabbed in Port Elizabeth with 26‚000 mandrax tablets worth over R1.5-million.

“It is alleged that on Sunday‚ at about 5am‚ Provincial Organised Crime Investigation Unit‚ Crime Intelligence and SAPS Kabega Park members swooped on a house in Begonia Street in Linton Grange‚ Port Elizabeth.

“Acting on information received‚ a search warrant was obtained and the house was searched. A total of 26‚000 mandrax tablets was found in a suitcase and in 2 sports bags in a flat let joining the house. A 49-year-old man was arrested and detained on a charge of dealing in drugs. The estimated street value of the drugs is R1‚ 560‚000‚” Colonel Priscilla Naidu said.